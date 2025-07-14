Caterpillar unveils Cat fleet bucket program

Credit: CAT

Caterpillar has introduced its Cat Fleet Bucket Program, allowing customers to equip third-party buckets from local manufacturers with Cat ground engaging tools (GET). The initiative supports customers who use non-Cat buckets while enabling them to standardize on Cat GET across mixed fleets.

“When a bucket is rebuilt or replaced, customers can continue using the same Cat GET that comes with new Cat machines — even if the new bucket is not made by Caterpillar,” said Atif Hassan, Fleet Bucket program manager. The GET is backed by a Cat limited warranty and supported by the global Cat dealer network.

The program is compatible with compact, wheeled and backhoe loaders, excavators, and mining shovels, and includes thousands of GET options—tips, cutting edges, adapters and side protectors. Cat dealers work with hundreds of local bucket makers to fit customized designs.

Customers can also access Cat Customer Value Agreements (CVA) to ensure parts availability, pricing consistency and dealer support. In addition, Cat’s Bucket Pro App helps monitor GET wear, track productivity and plan maintenance.

More information is available at www.Cat.com.