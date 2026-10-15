Caterpillar invests $10M in North Carolina workforce

This marks the sixth allocation through the company's $100 million initiative. Credit: Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is set to expand its workforce commitment in North Carolina, with an allocation of up to $10 million (C$14.19 million).

The funding is aimed at preparing current and future workers for jobs in modern manufacturing and industry technician roles.

“Investing in people is essential to building the workforce advanced manufacturing will need for the future,” said Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar’s chief human resources officer. “North Carolina’s growth creates an opportunity to help more people build the skills they need for careers in manufacturing and strengthen the workforce that will support the industry for years to come.”

As a critical manufacturing hub, Caterpillar says North Carolina is a natural fit for this investment. The company currently employs more than 3,600 people in the state and has a strong dealer network that works with 325 local suppliers.

“North Carolina is home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast, and Caterpillar recognizes what our state brings to the table,” said Josh Stein, North Carolina’s governor. “I thank Caterpillar for its long-standing partnership and look forward to more economic opportunities coming to Sanford.”

This marks the sixth allocation through the company's $100 million Building the Future Workforce Initiative.

For more information, visit: https://www.caterpillar.com/en/company/corporate-responsibility/corporate-giving/building-the-future-workforce.html