Caterpillar opens VR‑driven design hub in South Dakota

The facility is now operational. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has opened its new Black Hills Engineering Design Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The facility uses virtual reality (VR) to help engineers design and test machines without the cost of physically building them.

In a news release, the company said the 1579 m2 building will serve as a hub to support machines, engines, electrification and autonomous applications.

The company added that the employees at the design centre — of which there are currently more than 100 — play a “critical role” in its global strategy. The tools and technologies prototyped and tested at the facility are designed to help teams work faster, make better decisions and deliver solutions to customers more efficiently.

The investment also expands Caterpillar’s partnership with the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, continuing to strengthen the talent pipeline and research collaboration between the two organizations.

The facility is now operational, extending Caterpillar’s presence in the region.