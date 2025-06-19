Caterpillar’s MINExpo 2024 booth design receives gold award

Caterpillar is one of four exhibitors awarded gold for stand Design at the 2025 Eventex Awards. This award recognized the creative design of Caterpillar’s 56,000 square foot MINExpo 2024 exhibit that transported attendees to a mine site. Among 1,239 entries from 59 countries, Caterpillar’s booth—designed, developed and executed by Caterpillar, Spiro, Converse Marketing and other creative agencies—stood apart with its compelling visual storytelling and immersive experience.

Eventex Awards is a global competition honouring excellence and innovation in the experiential marketing industry. The Eventex Gold Award is a highly competitive and esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing.

The creative team thoughtfully replicated Caterpillar’s Arizona-based Tinaja Hills Demonstration & Learning Center, simulating a mine site environment that brought the brand’s innovation, technology and heritage to life. Every element of the booth reflected the team’s commitment to creating an impactful experience through the iconic Caterpillar brand.

Veronica Newhouse, vice president of Caterpillar, said: “We’re proud of the team whose creativity brought this award-winning booth to life. Their innovation continues to inspire excellence across all we do.”

Awards jurors praised the booth highly: "This well-designed exhibit didn’t just impress—it blew attendees away by showcasing Caterpillar’s leadership in a genuinely engaging, meaningful way." Another juror noted, "Great use of theming, lighting, and interactive displays transformed the exhibit into an unforgettable theatre-like experience, driving significant business results and extensive media coverage."

Receiving the Eventex Gold Award highlights the strong collaboration between Caterpillar and creative agencies including Spiro and Converse Marketing in setting new standards for global experiential marketing.

