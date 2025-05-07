CEMI and Ramjack form strategic alliance to advance mining innovation

The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) and Ramjack Technology Solutions (Ramjack) have signed a strategic alliance agreement to support the advancement and commercialization of innovative mining technologies, both in Canada and internationally.

Under this agreement, CEMI—which manages the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network, a pan-Canadian initiative focused on modernizing mining—will collaborate closely with Ramjack, a leading mining technology integrator with a global footprint. The partnership will focus on ecosystem engagement, commercialization support, technology promotion, and knowledge-sharing initiatives that benefit mining stakeholders in both regions.

Mike Jackson, CEO of Ramjack, stated: "We’re incredibly grateful for CEMI’s support as we continue to pioneer integrated mining technology solutions worldwide. This partnership marks a powerful step toward bridging innovation with real-world deployment—connecting visionary Canadian breakthroughs with global mining operations ready for transformation."

Chamirai Charles Nyabeze, director of the MICA Network, commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ramjack in supporting the development and commercialization of transformative mining solutions. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to improving productivity, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the mining industry through open collaboration.”

The partnership will also facilitate introductions between MICA member companies and Ramjack, opening doors for Canadian innovators to access broader markets and connect with real-time mining solutions used across the globe.

This agreement builds on CEMI’s mission to close the innovation and commercialization gap in mining, and Ramjack’s commitment to deploying world-class solutions that improve safety, enhance sustainability, and increase productivity.

More information is posted on www.Cemi.ca and www.RamJackTech.com.