CEMI leverages Ethos to expand mining innovation in Quebec

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 1, 2025 At 8:12 pm
CEMI logo. CREDIT: CEMI.

CEMI, Sudbury’s Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation, has enlisted the services of Ethos Stratégie to expand its presence in Quebec. The firm from Rouyn-Noranda will assist in boosting the visibility and influence of the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator Network (MICA) program within Quebec’s mining industry, while also supporting its coaching initiatives for members and partners.

CEMI stated that Ethos Stratégie specializes in sustainable business development, ESG strategy, and strategic positioning. According to the company’s website, Ethos was founded by two women entrepreneurs from Quebec’s mining sector, and it focuses on creating value for companies and communities by strengthening collective wealth and fostering economic alliances.

The firm will primarily concentrate on positioning MICA in Quebec and helping its members accelerate growth within the network, with a special emphasis on sustainability and building strong, collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities.

More information is posted on www.Cemi.ca, www.MicaNetwork.ca, and www.Ethos-Strategie.com.

