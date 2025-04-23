Chiefs of Ontario release full statement on legislation fast tracking mining

The Chiefs of Ontario issued the following statement in response to Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, tabled last week by the Ontario government:

The Ontario government tabled new legislation last week aimed at speeding up mining and infrastructure development in the province. The Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, if passed, will empower the government with a host of new tools including the ability to designate “special economic zones” that are linked to the province’s economy or security. It will also be able to amend current legislation and regulations it says are slowing projects.

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict commented: “As we have said time and time again, any development or legislation that affects First Nations’ inherent or Treaty rights must have their free, prior and informed consent. The government says that this new legislation will not impact their duty to consult—I truly hope that is the case. First Nations are keen to uplift their communities and people, but it cannot come at the expense of their rights, wellbeing, or their environments.”

In a press release published by the province, Premier Doug Ford said that the Ring of Fire will be among the first places that would be dubbed a special economic zone, potentially speeding up proposed mining activities in the vast Northern Ontario region.

The government said this legislation will shorten timelines on projects by 50 per cent and that the “special economic zones” and regulations that will govern this new legislation are intended to be in place by September 2025.

Among the proposed changes is a time limit on government reviews of applications submitted by proponents. Environmental oversight will be streamlined under the Act by “adopting a ‘registration first’ approach in place of the current permitting framework,” according to a government briefing.

Given the urgent and targeted nature of this legislation, the Chiefs of Ontario Leadership Council has already convened to discuss this proposed legislation. The Leadership Council are calling on the government to undertake a full consultation process with Ontario First Nations prior to proceeding with this legislation and include exemptions for First Nations laws within the Act.

Regional Chief Benedict said: “These ‘special economic zones’ are vaguely defined and could be used to try and undermine our rights and ignore our sovereignty. You can’t ‘unleash’ our rights or our sacred responsibilities to our lands and waters with the wave of a pen. The government and mining proponents will need to work with each individual Nation that could be impacted by any given development to ensure they are adequately consulted and freely consent to any activities within their territories.”

The Ontario government has not responded to the Chiefs of Ontario concerns, but has stressed that Indigenous communities will be full partners in mining projects.

