Churchill secures permits for Black Raven project

Churchill Resources (TSXV: CRI) announced permits have been approved by the mineral lands division of the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology (IET) for all proposed activities on the Black Raven project at Moreton’s Harbour, Central Newfoundland, host to the past-producing Frost Cove antimony mine. The Black Raven property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove antimony mine and the Stewart gold mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively.

Major activities will include trenching and drill pad/access trail preparation by Small’s Construction Ltd. of Twillingate, NL. RPM Geospatial of Holyrood, NL, will conduct property‑wide airborne LiDAR surveying. Core drilling will begin on September 15 to define known mineralization at depth and follow high‑grade veins along strike, and MCL Drilling of Deer Lake, NL — which the Company has used for several years — will carry out the drilling operations.

The planned delineation programs for the Frost Cove and Stewart Mines as well as the Taylor’s Room prospect, includes surface trenches across the vein structures at 50m intervals, with drill pads every 100m which can allow for multiple holes at each site. Fall core holes are designed to intersect the target vein structures at ~-50m and -100m below surface. Results of these programs should enable the company to begin preparation of initial resource estimates, with Churchill’s present intention being to work towards publication before the end of this year.

Churchill also reported it has commissioned late September implementation with Stantec Engineering’s St. John’s office, of baseline environmental monitoring of surface water, hydrology and groundwater. Community information sessions were held twice during August to outline planned exploration, and were well-attended, including by MHA Derek Bennett who is Speaker of the House, and two senior managers from the Government’s exploration approval department at the latest meeting.

The company’s core logging and cutting facility is nearing completion and will be ready for the September operations.

More information is posted on www.ChurchillResources.com.