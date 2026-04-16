Cisco lithium project could rank among world’s top 10 deposits by scale

Q2 Metals (QTWO-X) is preparing to unveil its first inferred mineral resource estimate for the Cisco lithium project in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region within weeks. Early data suggests Cisco could secure a position among the world's top 10 lithium deposits by both scale and grade.

The company's July 2025 exploration target reveals district-scale potential spanning 215 to 329 million tonnes of resource grading between 1.0% and 1.38% Li₂O. These estimates stem from just the initial 40 drill holes completed through June 2025, indicating substantial expansion possibilities as exploration continues.

Recent drilling has uncovered exceptionally wide, high-grade hard rock lithium intercepts that exceed industry benchmarks. Drill hole 44 produced 457.4 metres at 1.65% Li₂O, representing one of the widest high-grade hard rock lithium intercepts documented globally. Drill hole 73 yielded 170.2 metres at 1.99% Li₂O, including a concentrated 40.1-metre section grading 2.89% Li₂O. Additional standout results include drill hole 18's 215.6 metres at 1.69% Li₂O, featuring 64.6 metres at 2.29% Li₂O, and drill hole 21's substantial 347.1 metres at 1.35% Li₂O.

The forthcoming mineral resource estimate represents a pivotal moment for Q2 Metals for Metals and North America's broader lithium supply chain development goals. The company's 2026 drilling program targets continued infill work toward indicated resource definition while reducing project risks ahead of a planned preliminary economic assessment.

More information is posted at www.Q2metals.com