CMJ Feature: Sio Silica determined to build mine in Manitoba

Company faced struggles with misinformation, lost paperwork, and political uncertainty

Sio Silica is determined to mine silica sand in southeastern Manitoba. Despite some past setbacks, company executives insist the project is ready to move forward and meet North American demand.

Feisal Somji, CEO of Sio Silica, said, “Our primary goal remains bringing the Manitoba project into production. We have secured all necessary funding, completed a preliminary economic assessment, and had engineering plans ready for the design and build of the processing facility. Additionally, we have secured off-take agreements with major partners in North America, ensuring that there is strong demand for our high-purity silica.”

Somji added, “As soon as we receive approval, we can be operational and online within one year. This means that by 2026, when the solar panel industry is projected to face a severe high-purity quartz shortage, we will be in a position to meet that demand with a secure, North American supply.”

Feisal Somji, CEO of Sio Silica. CREDIT: Personal LinkedIn profile.

Historic find in southeastern Manitoba

Sio Silica – a Canadian high purity quartz silica mining and processing company – identified a unique resource in southeastern Manitoba. Feisal Somji, the current CEO of Sio Silica, identified back in 2017 a remarkably pure silica sand deposit about 180 feet below the surface in southern Manitoba. He conducted a successful airlift test through a water well. He conducted the test once the deposit could be extracted in a safe manner.

Seeing that this method could safely extract the silica, Somji moved quickly to secure the mineral rights for the entire Carmen Sand deposit. He drew inspiration from historical market control strategies, such as the Hunt Brothers’ influence over the silver market, to ensure complete oversight of this high-purity quartz silica resource in Manitoba.

Political challenges in Manitoba notwithstanding, Somji said he is persevering. He mentioned some groundwork and partnership work he has already done in the province.

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to Manitoba and its economic future. Our project represents a true example of economic reconciliation, as we have built strong partnerships with First Nations communities who see the value in responsible resource development. We recognize the importance of sustainable practices and have actively engaged in meaningful consultation to ensure that our project benefits all collaborators involved.”

With a lifespan capacity of over five hundred years and purity results exceeding 99.999% SiO2 crystalline quartz (produced under laboratory conditions), this critical mineral is foundational to modern technology, sustainable energy technologies, and the infrastructure that supports our daily lives.

Industry observers have concluded global demand for high purity quartz silica will outstrip supply by 2032. Thus, Sio Silica is capable of providing a stable, long-term source of this essential material.

The company has stated that the scale and purity of this deposit—dubbed SiMbA—in Manitoba, containing an estimated 15 billion tons of high purity quartz silica, represents an opportunity to position Canada as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and low-emissions technology. This resource is vital in producing semiconductors, smartphone screens, computer processors, solar panels, fibre optics, and advanced medical devices.

Feisal Somji, CEO of Sio Silica, commented, “Our deposit is a generational opportunity to build a resilient and prosperous future. Capitalizing on this discovery will strengthen Canada’s position as a leading provider of a critical mineral in high demand. It also has the potential to create well-paying jobs and skills training opportunities for Indigenous communities and other Manitobans.”

Recent setbacks for the company

Sio Silica’s plans, however, have faced definite setbacks. In February 2024, the province of Manitoba rejected a proposal from Sio Silica to establish a mining operation near Vivan, Manitoba. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and the provincial environment minister also said the environmental concerns outweighed ‘uncertain’ economic benefits from the operation and cited concerns over drinking water.

Sio Silica officials countered that the methods they use are environmentally sound and in line with international standards. Sio Silica’s extraction method does not require open pits, truck traffic, or tailing ponds. Sio Silica spokespeople said the company’s approach prioritizes responsible resource management.

Carla Devlin, president of Manitoba Sio Silica, said, “Our approach to resource development proves that economic progress and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Company CEO Feisal Somji commented on the challenges his company encountered in its initial quest for mine approval. He said, “Securing buy-in for a resource project in today’s landscape requires more than just sound science and economic benefits—it demands navigating a complex web of public perception, misinformation, and political uncertainty. At Sio Silica, we have encountered firsthand the challenges that major projects face in gaining approval, despite meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements.”

He added, “Social media has become a double-edged sword in the mining and resource sector. While it provides a platform for engagement, it also allows misinformation to spread rapidly, often driven by a small but vocal group that can mislead the broader public. In our case, narratives fueled by inaccuracies have at times overshadowed scientific findings, creating unnecessary delays and uncertainty.”

Somji also recounted issues with politics, including lost paperwork lost during a recent provincial election.

He said, “A clear example of this was our experience with the approval process—our Class 2 license was subjected to unprecedented scrutiny, including a Clean Environment Commission (CEC) hearing, which is not a typical requirement for projects of this classification. Furthermore, despite passing rigorous reviews by the environmental approvals branch (EAB) and the technical advisory committee (TAC), with a draft license prepared, the document remained unsigned due to an election cycle, leaving us in limbo under a new administration.”

Future plans for Manitoba and Canada

Beyond the immediate mining project, Sio Silica perceives Manitoba and Canada as strategic locations for further vertical integration. The company is convinced the province has all the necessary ingredients for a robust silicon supply chain—high-purity quartz, low-cost, green hydroelectric power, a strong transportation network, and a skilled workforce. If it can get its mining operation off the ground, the company has expressed interest in developing local value-added processing and attract industries such as solar panel manufacturing, silicon ingot production, wafer fabrication, semiconductors, composites, batteries, and advanced materials.

More information is posted on www.SioSilica.com.