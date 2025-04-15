Co-designers unveil website platform for geology and mining industries

A new website has been launched today that will address the growing skills gap in the resources sector by connecting mining and geology companies with expert consultants and emerging talent.

GEOXPERT HUB is a groundbreaking online platform designed to connect mining and geological companies with expert consultants, service providers, and job seekers. Through such capacity building, the website aims to strengthen the supply of metals and other earth resources crucial for the transition to a green economy. The founding partners have said they are committed to “encouraging innovation, collaboration, and a responsible and inclusive earth resources industry to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.”

The co-founders announced that they are offering users free searches of their listings of expert consultants, service providers, job vacancies and employment seekers. The platform also hosts industry-specific forums for networking and problem-solving, a global news feed, and an events calendar featuring key trade shows and conferences. The easy-to-use interface enables quick creation of advertisements for services and job vacancies. The company has also stated that advertising is competitively priced, with an introductory offer for small businesses (1-3 staff members), and free ads for jobseekers.

Ben Williamson and Andrew Shaw – the co-founders of GEOXPERT HUB – met in the late 1980s at Royal Holloway at the University of London during their PhD studies on granites of the Massif Central, France. Their friendship and complementary skills provided a solid foundation for the development of this much-needed platform for the geology and mining industries.

The founders have offered the following: Pre-launch listings for small businesses (1-3 staff) are free of charge for the first 12 months after the website launch (usually six months), with no credit card required and the ability to cancel at any time.

The website URL is www.GeoXpertHub.com.