Codelco and Ennomotive launch global challenge to reduce mining dust

The world’s largest copper producer and the leading open innovation platform invite companies worldwide to propose solutions to reduce airborne dust caused […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 23, 2025 At 6:28 am
Codelco Challenge. CREDIT: Codelco.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

The world’s largest copper producer and the leading open innovation platform invite companies worldwide to propose solutions to reduce airborne dust caused by the interaction between underground and open-pit mining operations.

Dust control in mining environments becomes a complex challenge in cases like Chuquicamata, where the coexistence of underground and open-pit operations—combined with the site’s topography, scale, and harsh climate—creates highly demanding technical conditions.

The interaction between its block-caving underground mine and the open-pit causes vibrations and slope movements that release particulate matter, increasing PM10 levels and complicates the operations.

This challenge seeks technological solutions to efficiently measure, control, and mitigate airborne dust across the affected pit areas, which cover approx. 5,600,000 m² on the west slope and 5,140,000 m² on the east slope.

Proposed technologies must operate with minimal human intervention, have energy autonomy, low water consumption, and be compatible with the pit’s daily operations. In addition, solutions must withstand extreme weather conditions, including winds up to 150 km/h and high temperatures.

The call is open to companies, technology centers, and other organizations worldwide that can propose a viable solution and carry out a pilot project in Chile, with potential for large-scale implementation.

To participate, register at www.ennomotive.com, accept the challenge, and submit your proposal before November 27, 2025.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts