Codelco and Ennomotive launch global challenge to reduce mining dust

The world’s largest copper producer and the leading open innovation platform invite companies worldwide to propose solutions to reduce airborne dust caused by the interaction between underground and open-pit mining operations.

Dust control in mining environments becomes a complex challenge in cases like Chuquicamata, where the coexistence of underground and open-pit operations—combined with the site’s topography, scale, and harsh climate—creates highly demanding technical conditions.

The interaction between its block-caving underground mine and the open-pit causes vibrations and slope movements that release particulate matter, increasing PM10 levels and complicates the operations.

This challenge seeks technological solutions to efficiently measure, control, and mitigate airborne dust across the affected pit areas, which cover approx. 5,600,000 m² on the west slope and 5,140,000 m² on the east slope.

Proposed technologies must operate with minimal human intervention, have energy autonomy, low water consumption, and be compatible with the pit’s daily operations. In addition, solutions must withstand extreme weather conditions, including winds up to 150 km/h and high temperatures.

The call is open to companies, technology centers, and other organizations worldwide that can propose a viable solution and carry out a pilot project in Chile, with potential for large-scale implementation.

To participate, register at www.ennomotive.com, accept the challenge, and submit your proposal before November 27, 2025.