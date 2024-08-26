Comet Lithium reports results from Liberty exploration program

Comet Lithium (TSXV:CLIC) has completed a two-week fieldwork program at its Liberty property in the Chibougamau region of Quebec, identifying two prospective areas: one extending from Adina East and another in the southeastern section of the property. During the exploration, 127 rock samples were collected and sent for assay, with results showing several promising indicators for lithium cesium tantalum (LCT) pegmatites.

Notably, seven samples exhibited potassium-to-rubidium (K:Rb) ratios below 55, with five samples reporting ratios under 7.5. The Stardust dyke sample yielded a K:Rb ratio of 4.4 and assayed 5,659 ppm rubidium, 919 ppm cesium, 274 ppm tantalum, and 0.07% Li 2 O. In the southeastern part of the property, samples showed K/Rb ratios of 5.8 and 7.2 and lithium oxide contents of 0.22% and 0.18%, respectively. One sample in this area recorded a high rubidium value of 8,000 ppm.



Additional samples from the southeasternmost corner indicated anomalous lithium levels with readings of 0.03% and 0.16% Li 2 O.

"Our recently completed fieldwork program has greatly reinforced our confidence in the Liberty property's potential, particularly with the identification of the Stardust dyke and two highly prospective areas – both of which are very positive developments. The exploration program has provided us with valuable insights into the property's topography, glacial landforms and geology,” said Comet Lithium president and CEO Vincent Metcalfe. “As we continue our work, we believe that further updates from the Adina and Galinee summer programs will further highlight the continuity and significance of the Trieste Lithium greenstone belt.”

Comet Lithium has initiated the planning and permitting process for its first drill program on the Liberty property. Quebec’s abundant hydroelectric power provides a clean energy source for mining operations, aligning with the green ethos of lithium and its use in electric vehicles.

