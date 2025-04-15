Commerce and Mont Royal merge to create Quebec-focused critical minerals company

Commerce Resources (TSXV: CCE) has entered into an agreement with Mont Royal Resources (ASX: MRZ) to merge the two companies. The merger will create a Quebec-focused critical minerals explorer and developer, combining Commerce's Ashram rare earth and fluorspar project and Eldor niobium project with Mont Royal's Northern Lights lithium project. The new critical minerals developer and exploration company will have a strong focus on rare earths, fluorspar, niobium and lithium exploration.

The newly combined entity will be dual listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), enhancing access to capital and liquidity. The merger also unites experienced leadership teams with strong track records in capital markets, project development, and operations.

The companies involved have listed the following rationale for the merger: The deal will create a complementary exploration asset package at Mont Royal's Northern Lights project, covering an area of 536km2 in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt, offering lithium, copper and gold potential; and achieving a dual listing on the ASX and TSXV, which aims to attract a broader range of investors for the Merged Group, increase liquidity and greater ability to raise capital.

Finally, the companies were also motivated by the following reasons: The ASX has a greater number of listed developing rare earth companies, providing a stronger group of peer companies against which to benchmark the Ashram Project; Having access to the combined experience of key members of the Commerce and Mont Royal Boards, senior management and major shareholders, who have held former and current roles with successful international resource groups.

Commerce has listed these successful groups as Champion Iron Limited (CIA.ASX CIA.TSX), Green Technology Metals (GT1.ASX), Primero Group Limited (acquired by NRW Holdings Limited), Riversdale Resources Limited (acquired by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd), and Bannerman Energy Limited (BMN.ASX).

Commerce's executive director, Jeremy Robinson, said:"The team at Commerce is excited at the prospect of working with the Mont Royal team to create a new Canadian-focused critical metals company and to maximize the value of our outstanding flagship asset at Ashram. This merger will provide a dual listing on the ASX and TSXV, funding, additional expertise and a clear strategy to generate superior shareholder returns through completion of the studies at the Ashram project while also unlocking additional exploration upside at the Eldor Niobium and Northern Lights exploration projects."

Mont Royal's Executive Director, Peter Ruse, said:"This transaction is a great opportunity to create value for both groups of shareholders. Combining the proven exploration and management skills of the Commerce and Mont Royal teams with the large resource at Ashram and the additional upside at the Eldor niobium project will have the potential to unlock value for shareholders."

More Information is posted at www.CommerceResources.com.