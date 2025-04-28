Core Nickel intersects new sulphide zone at its Halfway Lake project

Core Nickel (CSE: CNCO) announced the successful completion of its winter 2025 drill program at its Halfway Lake project located in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba. Core Nickel is a junior nickel exploration company that controls five projects in Northern Manitoba. The five projects consist of about 27,000 ha of land.

The program comprised a total of 3,585.5 metres in 12 diamond drillholes. The drill program was designed to test high-priority targets identified from the 2024 VTEM survey, previously announced on November 18, 2024.

Misty Urbatsch, CEO, president, and director of Core Nickel, commented, "Our winter drill program at Halfway Lake has delivered encouraging results. The program has upgraded the exploration potential of the property with the intersection of a new near-surface, pyrrhotite-rich massive sulphide zone that remains open along strike and at depth and a newly identified zone with Pipe formation stratigraphy in the southern area, where structural and geological features closely resemble those of the Thompson deposit."

The company completed 12 NQ drillholes totalling 3,585.5 metres during winter 2025 to test high-priority targets from the 2024 VTEM survey for the presence of and characteristics associated with remobilized magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization, analogous to Thompson-style deposits.

Recent drilling has confirmed the presence of several critical components of the magmatic nickel sulphide deposit model, including ultramafic-hosted sulphides (source), sulphide Pipe formation stratigraphy (trap), and key structural controls such as folding, faulting, and remobilized sulphide zones (preservation). These features are essential to the formation and localization of nickel sulphide deposits, and their presence reinforces the exploration potential for a well-preserved, structurally focused nickel system on the Halfway Lake project.

Collectively, these holes demonstrate the continuity of pyrrhotite-bearing sulphides along the HL-04 trend, suggesting the potential for a nickel sulphide system that remains open for expansion both along strike and down-dip.

More information is posted on www.CoreNickel.com.