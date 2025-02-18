Cosa Resources begins core drilling at Murphy Lake north uranium project

Vancouver-based Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA; OTCQB: COSAF)vreported core drilling has commenced at the Murphy Lake north uranium project. Murphy Lake north is a joint venture between Cosa and Denison Mines (TSX: DML).

The project is in the eastern Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan. Cosa is the project operator and holds a 70% interest with Denison holding a 30% interest.

This new venture represents the first drilling campaign within the project since 2005, thirteen years before the discovery of the nearby Hurricane deposit. The company reported that Initial drilling will follow up the interpreted extension of the Hurricane deposit basement geology within MLN. Finally, drilling teams will evaluate a parallel trend hosting historical intersections of uranium mineralization.

Andy Carmichael, Cosa’s VP of exploration, commented: "Located just three kilometres from the Hurricane deposit, Murphy Lake north is interpreted to host the along-strike extension of the basement geology controlling Hurricane. Our team is very familiar with the geology in the area, and we are thrilled to be drilling this highly underexplored section of the very fertile and reinvigorated Larocque Lake trend. In addition to the Hurricane trend, Murphy Lake north hosts a parallel trend to the south where weak mineralization intersected in 2002 warrants additional follow up. With multiple historical intersections of weak mineralization, ample exploration space, and ideal basement geology, the project's high degree of prospectivity is complemented by its shallow target depth as the unconformity is less than 250 metres below surface."

Murphy Lake north covers a portion of the Larocque Lake trend and is located 2.7 km east of the Hurricane deposit. Hurricane is the world's highest-grade indicated uranium resource and was discovered and delineated for IsoEnergy by current members of Cosa's management, board of directors, and advisors from 2018 through 2022. The Larocque Lake trend also hosts the Larocque Lake zone, the Yelka prospect, and the Alligator Lake zone.

Murphy Lake North also contains approximately six km of conductive strike length oriented sub-parallel to conductive features associated with the Hurricane deposit. The company intersected weak uranium mineralization in the basement and zones of alteration and structure in the sandstone and basement. Work teams completed historical drilling before the discovery of Hurricane focusing on the western extremity of the property and left most of the conductive strike length untested. Abundant drill targets exist at Murphy Lake North. The depth to the unconformity at Murphy Lake North varies from approximately 170 to 250 metres.

On January 20, 2025, Cosa announced its initial drilling plans for Murphy Lake north, will be complete in the next few weeks.

Cosa Resources’ portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the company entered a strategic collaboration with Denison Mines that has secured Cosa access into several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

More information is posted on www.CosaResources.ca.