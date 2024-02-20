Crean Hill yields 1.1% nickel, 8.3% copper, 13.9 g/t precious metals over 3 metres for Magna Mining

Magna Mining (TSXV: MICU; OTCQB: MGMNF) reported the initial 2024 drill results from its Crean Hill nickel-copper-PGM project near Sudbury, Ont. This year’s program is designed to define the continuity of the high-grade core of the 109 FW zone, and it did.

Here are the highlights:

MCR-24-060: 1.1% nickel, 8.3% copper, 13.9 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 3 metres within a longer intersection of 14 metres grading 0.3% nickel, 2.0% copper, and 8.6 g/t Pt+Pd+Au.

MCR-24-061: 1.6% nickel, 3.5% copper, and 12.5 g/t Pt+Pd+Au within a longer intersection of 14.7 metres grading 0.6% nickel, 1.0% copper, and 9.5 g/t Pt+Pd+Au, and a second intersection of 2.2% nickel, 1.2% copper, and 11.4 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 1.0 metre.

MCR-24-065: 1.5% nickel, 10.7% copper, and 16.0 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 0.7 metre within a longer section of 10.2 metres grading 1.5% nickel, 1.1% copper, and 11.4 g/t Pt+Pd+Au.

Crean Hill is a former nickel-copper-PGM mine was active from 1900 to 2002, producing over 500 million lb. of nickel, 450 million lb. of copper, and 1.7 million oz. of Pt+Pd+Au for owner Inco. The current 43-101 indicated resource (2022) is 14.5 million tonnes at 2.07% nickel equivalent. It incorporates mineralization from the contact style nickel-copper dominated zones, as well as at the platinum-palladium-gold-rich, low sulphide footwall mineralization.

Currently, two drills are active at Crean Hill. One rig is supported advanced exploration planning, and six holes have been drilled. The second rig is testing high-priority exploration targets in the footwall of the Crean Hill deposit. Magna is fully funded to complete 25,000 metres of exploration drilling this year, including work at the Shakespeare past-producing nickel-copper-PGM project.

More information is posted on www.MagnaMining.com.