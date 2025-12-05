Critical metals innovator pH7 raises $25.6M

Vancouver-based pH7 Technologies, a leader in scalable critical metal extraction technologies, reported the initial closing of $25.6 million in its Series B financing round. Fine Structure Ventures led the round, with BHP Ventures joining as a strategic investor. Other participants included Energy and Environment Investment (EEI), Siteground, Gaingels Fund, and Calm Venture. Existing investors TDK Ventures, Pangaea Ventures, Rhapsody Venture Partners, and BASF Venture Capital also continued their support.

The company will use the funds to scale and commercialize its extraction technology for the mining sector, starting with copper. pH7's technology allows operators to profitably recover metals from lower-grade ores and previously uneconomic feedstocks, opening up new domestic sources of copper, nickel, and PGMs. The financing will support commercial deployments and on-site demonstrations at global mining operations.

The funding round brings together investors from various sectors, reflecting the broad potential impact of pH7's technology on the critical minerals supply chain and the global push for more sustainable resource extraction methods.

"This Series B funding is a major validation of our technology for the economic value it brings to miners and metal producers. We are accelerating the transition from pilot to commercial deployments, enabling operators to produce copper and other critical minerals directly on- site," Mohammad Doostmohammadi, CEO of pH7 Technologies, stated.

"At a time of global scarcity, geopolitical resource competition, and growing emphasis on strengthening sovereign supply chains, our technology provides a new pathway for nations to secure resilient, domestic sources of the metals that underpin modern infrastructure and the energy transition."

pH7's proprietary extraction method uses a closed-loop organo-electrochemical process, replacing traditional high-waste extraction methods. The technology integrates with familiar on-site equipment, reducing operational complexity while improving resource recovery. It also offers environmental benefits, including reduced energy consumption and wastewater generation.

"We're excited to back pH7 as they unlock a new source of critical minerals by making extraction from previously uneconomic ores commercially viable. This breakthrough offers a scalable, economically sound, and cleaner approach to meeting the world's growing demand for critical minerals," Shyam Kamadolli, managing director at Fine Structure Ventures, commented.

Laurel Buckner, VP of Ventures at BHP, added, "The electrochemical process developed by pH7 unlocks a significant opportunity through extraction of critical minerals from low-grade ores and tailings. This kind of leap in extraction technology could transform how critical minerals are sourced and help provide more of the critical mineral the world urgently needs."

pH7 has already commercialized its technology for extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) from spent catalysts at its Vancouver facility. The company has also advanced its mining-sector technology to pilot scale, positioning itself for the next phase of commercial growth.

More information can be found at www.ph7Technologies.com.