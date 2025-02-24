Cummins will showcase advanced power technology at Bauma 2025

Cummins - a global provider of power technology – announced it will be participating in Bauma 2025, a leading trade fair for the construction and mining industries. The event will take place from April 7-13, 2025, in Munich, Germany. The company reminded attendees the Cummins booth will be in hall A4, stand 338.

Cummins is one of the few companies offering fully integrated powertrain technology, including engines, a wide range of axles, heavy-duty brakes, transfer cases, gearboxes, aftertreatment, telematics and more. The company's power unit packages simplify the integration process for customers, providing the ability to select the optimal combination of powertrain and components.

Cummins’ ability to leverage its scale in on-highway trucking to launch and prove new technologies, as well as sustain the development and supply chain for the future, helps make it a preferred partner for off-highway OEMs who depend on Cummins for technology.

Marina Savelli, vice president of off-highway at Cummins, stated, “We’re making record investments in our technologies and have one of the broadest portfolios of power solutions for industrial applications in the world. Our versatility, scale and longevity position us to help OEMs succeed and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to meet with many of them this year in April at the Bauma trade fair.”

At Bauma, Cummins will display its next generation X15 engine for off-highway applications, a scaled model of the QSK60 for mining, and the Meritor MOX E8 telehandler axle. The company will also showcase PrevenTech, its telematics-based connectivity technology.

The X15 powers applications such as large construction bulldozers, cranes, excavators, plus more, and is part of the Cummins HELM fuel agnostic engine platform. The platform’s new power solutions can utilize clean diesel, natural gas, renewable biofuels, or hydrogen, ensuring compatibility with evolving environmental regulations while supporting unique customer requirements during the energy transition.

Cummins stated the X15 will offer digital connectivity features, improved fuel economy and longer service intervals from its predecessor; all in a smaller package size like a 13L engine. Ratings for the X15 will be up to 522 kW (700 hp) and a peak torque of 3200 Nm (2360 lb.-ft.), targeted for Stage V emissions and beyond.

Also on display will be the tier 4 final/stage V compliant Cummins QSK60, which delivers a maximum of 2125kW (2850hp) and a maximum torque of 11,218Nm (8274 lb.-ft.). Equipped with advanced diagnostics solution, PrevenTech, and serviced by Cummins’ global distribution network, the QSK60 provides over 40,000 hours of operation before requiring an engine overhaul. This engine can then be rebuilt over three times throughout its lifetime, significantly reducing the potential total cost of ownership (TCO) for miners. Cummins’ power systems business recently expanded on how its bridge technologies will be used to support the mining industry’s energy transition, including development of two bridge pathways – hybrid and clean fuel capabilities.

Cummins build the Meritor MOX E8 telehandler axle for durability and productivity and will be debuting on the Cummins booth at Bauma this year. Industry observers know Meritor axles as an industry leader, and the new MOX telehandler provides OEMs proven technology backed with global, localized distribution, and award-winning customer service—all designed to improve the bottom line and maximize uptime.

Featured in the Bauma forum at 5:00pm on April 7, Destination Zero, will be the focus of a keynote presentation on the topic of climate neutrality. Cummins’ Jonathan White, vice president of engine business engineering will speak to decarbonization, and the journey Cummins is on towards more sustainable solutions—including what Destination Zero means for off-highway and mining applications.

The company will be showcasing its continued commitment to invest in clean diesel and ICE along with electric, hybrid, and hydrogen technologies.

Visitors to the Cummins in hall A4, stand 338 will have the opportunity to see products up close, speak with technical experts, and learn more about Cummins' comprehensive range of advanced power technologies.

Cummins is comprised of five business segments – engine, components, distribution, power systems, and Accelera by Cummins.