Defense Metals inks strategic agreement with partner for Wicheeda project

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; OTCQB: DFMTF) announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding dated April 25, 2025, with a major potential strategic partner […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 28, 2025 At 8:54 pm
Aerial view of Wicheeda project. Image provided by Agentis Capital

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; OTCQB: DFMTF) announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding dated April 25, 2025, with a major potential strategic partner for entering into a supply agreement representing a significant portion of its planned output.

Mark Tory, president and CEO, commented: “The interest shown by our potential strategic partner reflects growing industry confidence that Wicheeda could indeed become a strategically important source of rare earth elements based on the convincing results of our detailed pre-feasibility study published earlier this month. We still have a lot of work to do to turn our project into reality, but this MOU is certainly a major step in the right direction.”

Defense Metals is focused on the development of its 11,800-ha (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda rare earth element property. This property is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia.

The Wicheeda project about 80 km (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George. The company recently completed a preliminary feasibility study that demonstrated the robust economics of the project.

For further information, please visit www.DefenseMetals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts