Denison secures Indigenous, community support for Saskatchewan operations

Denison Mines (TSX: DML) and the Ya'thi Néné Land and Resource Office (YNLR) signed the Nuhenéné Benefit Agreement. This regional mutual benefits agreement involves Denison and three Denesułiné First Nations, four northern settlements, and YNLR. The agreement covers Denison's Wheeler River, Waterbury Lake, Midwest, and McClean Lake projects in northern Saskatchewan.

"The execution of the Nuhenéné benefit agreement marks another significant milestone for Denison and the Wheeler River project, which is in the final stages of the Federal approval process for the environmental assessment and construction license for the planned Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine," David Cates, president and CEO of Denison, said.

"Negotiations of the agreement began following the signing of an exploration agreement between Denison and the Athabasca communities in 2022. Since that time, our team has focused its extensive engagement efforts towards cultivating a strong and enduring relationship built on trust and mutual respect. We are honoured to sign this agreement, and extend our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Athabasca communities, the YNLR board members involved in the negotiation process, and the numerous community members and support staff that have contributed to our engagement activities over the last several years."

The agreement acknowledges the projects' location within the Nuhenéné traditional land of the Athabasca Denesułiné. It provides Denison with consent and support from the Athabasca communities to advance the projects. The agreement includes provisions for environmental oversight, protection of Woodland Caribou, surface water monitoring, and benefit-sharing from project operations.

Ya'thi Nene Lands & Resources Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Leaders from the involved First Nations and settlements expressed support for the agreement, citing its potential to create opportunities, protect the environment, and balance development with traditional values.

Mary Denechezhe, YNLR Board Chair, stated: "Our ongoing work with Denison has shown their readiness to listen, collaborate, and support the priorities of Athabasca residents. This agreement builds on that foundation and creates meaningful opportunities for our communities while supporting responsible development."

The agreement outlined a shared vision for the future, emphasizing an open and cooperative relationship between Denison and the Athabasca communities. It also defines the characteristics of the positive legacy associated with sustainable project development.

Denison Mines, founded in 1954, focuses on uranium mining, development, and exploration in the Athabasca Basin region. YNLR, established in 2016, represents seven Athabasca Basin communities and works to protect the region's environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being.

