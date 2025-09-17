Detonator plant launches BME’s integrated mining supply facility in Ontario

BME Mining Canada has opened the first locally built detonator plant in 35 years and only the second in the country, taking the initial step toward a fully integrated explosives complex in Ontario’s mining heartland. The facility manufactures both electronic and non-electric detonators, which reduces supply-chain risk for miners and strengthens domestic manufacturing capacity.

Established in 1984, BME initially specialized in bulk mining explosives and blasting technology. Today, it has transformed into a global, diversified supplier offering both specialized explosives and blasting technology, as well as minerals processing products for the mining and quarrying industries. BME now functions as a unified mining segment within Omnia Holdings, a JSE-listed company that provides solutions across the mining, chemicals, and agriculture sectors.

In 2024, Omnia Holdings implemented a strategic brand refresh, aligning Protea Mining Chemicals (PMC) with BME to create a comprehensive mining segment. This alignment established two core divisions: BME Blasting Solutions, focusing on mining explosives and initiating system technology, and BME Metallurgy, specializing in mining chemicals and metallurgical solutions.

BME is advancing plans for bulk emulsion and nitrate-free emulsion plants in partnership with Hypex Bio, positioning the company as a provider of sustainable blasting solutions. The upcoming facilities will create jobs, cut NOx emissions by up to 90%, and help Canada’s mining industry meet strict environmental rules while improving operational efficiency.

Having finished its local electronic detonator plant—the nation’s second—BME Mining Canada is moving ahead with facilities to supply blasting products for mining, quarrying and construction. Neil Alberts, general manager of BME Mining Canada, says the development site outside Nairn Centre, Ontario, is becoming a fully integrated production complex for detonators, ammonium nitrate emulsions and nitrate-free emulsions.

“We are excited at the completion of our detonator plants, which are the first to be built locally for the past 35 years,” Alberts said. “It can produce both our Viperdet non-electric detonators, as well as our AXXIS Titanium and AXXIS Silver electronic detonators.” The plants include redundant lines so BME can scale output as demand grows; the company plans to add lines and is consulting with current and prospective customers.

“As we have implemented our plans and communicated our progress to the market, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Alberts said. “This infrastructure will pave the way for our customers to optimise their mine-to-mill costs while reducing their supply chain risks.” He noted that some of the world’s largest miners operate in the region and that the facility’s location takes advantage of extensive rail and road networks. Construction at the site includes a dedicated rail spur and an on‑ramp to the main highway.

“Our geographic position is key to building a strong and reliable supply chain close to our customers,” Alberts added. “Within a 1,000 km radius, we can reach about 40% of Canada’s mining industry.”

BME Managing Director Ralf Hennecke said the company rates supply-chain security, alongside product and service quality, as a core driver of its global expansion. “Having built a business delivering quality outcomes to blue chip customers all over Africa, as well as in countries including Australia and Indonesia, we recognise the stringent operational demands in mining,” Hennecke said. “Combining our global experience with local expertise and infrastructure in Canada positions us well to meet and exceed the expectations of local players.”

The complex’s development is generating substantial local employment, with roughly 50 direct jobs and about 80 indirect positions. Next steps include building a bulk emulsion manufacturing plant and relocating the company’s INNOVEX emulsion plant from near Sudbury.

Alberts also highlighted Canada’s strong environmental focus, particularly on protecting water quality and ecosystems, which has driven interest in BME’s plan to open the country’s first nitrate-free emulsion plant next year. The company will use Hypex Bio’s leading technology; Omnia Holdings acquired a stake in Hypex Bio last year.

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy said BME’s strategic execution strengthens Omnia’s position in the global explosives market. “The robustness of our operations, combined with our unwavering commitment to sustainability, positions us strongly for long-term growth,” Gobalsamy said. “Our solutions are designed to reduce environmental impact and lower nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions—both of which are critical priorities for the mining industry.”

He emphasized that independent field tests across multiple mines showed Hypex Bio’s non-nitrate emulsions cut NOx emissions by about 90%, a reduction that helps miners meet tougher environmental rules and lowers costs tied to emissions control and compliance.

“This technology is transformative for the explosives supply industry,” Gobalsamy said. “By addressing key environmental challenges, we empower our customers to meet their sustainability goals while gaining a competitive edge in highly regulated markets. These innovative solutions enable mining companies to enhance operational efficiency, boost profitability, and strengthen their reputation with stakeholders.”

Alberts said talks with interested Canadian miners are ongoing as companies look for ways to reduce environmental impacts. “Given the country’s strict regulations on water quality, and the potential water contamination risks faced by mining companies, we expect interest to rise in our nitrate-free emulsions,” he concluded.

