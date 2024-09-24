Di-Corp launches next generation drill rod

Di-Corp launched its S-Maxx dual start drill rod at MineExpo this week in Las Vegas. S-Maxx wireline drill rods are next generation drill rods specifically designed to withstand greater pressure, reach greater depths, and achieve maximum drilling efficiency.

S-Maxx drill rods’ unique dual start thread and anti-jamming features help drillers reach greater depths and achieve new limits not possible with any other rod on the market. The distinctive S thread delivers more surface area and contact than previous thread forms, resulting in faster make and breaks and the highest torsional and tensile strength available.

“When margins are tight, efficiency is key,” says Di-Corp’s manufacturing technology manager Chris Van Schaayk. “With S-Maxx, you gain efficiency by preventing cross threading – resulting in faster trips back in the hole and getting back to putting core in the box. You gain efficiency from more durable rods, resulting in reduced downtime maximum, and smoother shifts at the rig.”

The new S thread and anti-jamming features are machined onto Drillers Edge tubing, undergoing the same manufacturing processes that have given Di-Corp rods a global reputation for durability. The result is a coring rod that delivers max rod life, max joint strength, max depth capacity, and efficiency.

In addition to the benefits to standard drilling operations, the S-Maxx is an ideal rod for conditions such as automated rod handling, deep hole drilling, and directional drilling. The faster make and breaks make it ideal for automated rod handling and makes deep hole drilling more efficient. Di-Corp spent years designing, researching, developing, improving, and testing the S-Maxx to ensure it was ready to both meet the needs of modern drilling and match their high standards for drill rod quality and durability.

Di-Corp manufactures and distributes a full line of Drillers Edge coring rods, core retrieval systems, and diamond tooling for diamond drilling worldwide. The company also manufactures and sells high-quality Earth Pro drilling fluids and additives for the mineral exploration and energy industries.

More information is posted on Di-Corp.com.