DMC choses Sandvik DD422i jumbo for Victoria nickel-copper development near Sudbury

DMC Mining Services, a premier underground mining contractor, headquartered in Vaughan, Ont., has launched a Sandvik DD422i two-boom dual-control jumbo, which will join the operations at Victoria nickel-copper project 35 km west of Sudbury, Ont.

The project is 100%-owned by KGHM International. DMC is performing development work for the owner.

The new Sandvik jumbo offers a split feed, which enables operators to undertake development drilling and install ground support with just one piece of equipment. The jumbo features Sandvik’s dual control option for multitask drilling, and it has multiple features to safeguard workers and provide an ergonomic environment. With its versatile face drilling, bolting and meshing capabilities designed specifically for mining contractors, the Sandvik DD422i is expected to accelerate DMC’s rapid advance development.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new jumbo to our clients," said Michal Jezioro, CEO of DMC Mining Services. "This product represents a significant advancement in the mining industry, and we are honoured to be one of the first contractors in the region to offer its services. Our team will be working closely with Sandvik to aid in the research and development of the drill, with the intention of further optimizing the installation of a variety of ground support means.”

Additional features of Sandvik DD422i include:

Dual feed designed to support multiple applications of drilling activities.

Reduced learning curve of utilizing this jumbo bolting method.

Increased safety by removing the operator from working near unsupported ground at the face.

Reduction in overall cycle times resulting in productivity gains.

Utilization of one single piece of equipment allowing for standardized spares and a single OEM.

For more information about DMC contract mining, visit www.DMCMining.com.