Dolly Varden intersects near-surface Kitsol silver vein extension in Golden Horseshoe

Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV: DV; OTC: DOLLF) says it has intersected a near-surface extension of the Kitsol vein at the Dolly Varden property in B.C.’s Golden Triangle. Hole DV23-336 assayed 342 g/t silver over 18.0 metres, including 2,270 g/t over 0.5 metre. The same hole returned 995 g/t silver and 3.6% lead over 0.6 metre.

Other recent drill holes returned 297 g/t silver over 8.3 metres, including 1,090 g/t over 0.9 metre; and 496 g/t silver over 9.6 metres, including 1,100 g/t over 0.73 metre from Kitsol. The Torbrit Main south extension returned 334 g/t silver over 3.5 metres, including 672 g/t over 1.3 metre.

In response, Dolly Varden has commissioned a fifth drill rig to the project and added 10,000 metres to its drilling program, bringing the total to 55,000 metres. Also, a ground magneto-telluric geophysical survey is underway.

Dolly Varden is the 100%-owner of the Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge properties, collectively known as the Kitsault Valley Project. The total indicated resource is 3.4 million tonnes grading 300 g/t silver (32.9 million oz.), and the inferred portion is 1.3 million tonnes grading 277 g/t silver (11.4 million oz.)

