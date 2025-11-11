Electra accelerates cobalt refinery construction with major tender release

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM), a leader in North America’s critical minerals processing, announced a major mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation (SMPEI) tender package. This tender is for its refinery construction works in Temiskaming Shores in Northern Ontario. The tender's release marks another crucial milestone as Electra moves from early works to full construction mobilization.

Electra is currently advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The company’s primary focus involves constructing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery. This aligns with the company's phased strategy of onshoring critical minerals refining and reducing reliance on off-shore supply chains.

The tender includes installing critical processing systems at what will become North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery. The scope covers structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, and utility connections—core elements necessary to physically integrate the refinery’s key systems. Issuing the SMPEI tender reflects the company's readiness to advance into sustained construction activity, following extensive engineering and procurement.

Paolo Toscano, vice president of projects and engineering for Electra, said: “Tendering the SMPEI package paves the way for full construction activities. With engineering and procurement well advanced, we remain focused on safely executing installation activities that will move us closer to commissioning.”

The company recently started its construction reactivation program at the site. Project financing, permitting, and the completion of most long-lead equipment procurement support this program. With core infrastructure already in place and major components on site, the tendered work will enable the integration and installation of the refinery’s mechanical systems before its targeted commissioning in 2027.

For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.