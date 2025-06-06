Electra completes feasibility level study on battery recycling facility

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ: EL BM; TSX-V: ELBM) announced completion of a feasibility level class three engineering study for the construction of a modular battery recycling facility adjacent to its cobalt sulfate refinery north of Toronto.

Electra designs the facility to recover lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite from lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries using its proprietary hydrometallurgical process. Electra developed and validated this process through a year-long pilot program that treated black mass sourced from an industry partner.

Natural Resources Canada funds the next phase of work, where Electra will operate the recycling process under continuous and semi-continuous conditions to simulate commercial-scale throughput.

Trent Mell, CEO of Electra, said: “We are advancing a clear pathway to a closed-loop, domestically sourced battery materials supply chain. Cobalt recovered at the recycling facility will feed directly into our adjacent cobalt sulfate refinery, which is already in advanced construction, and other critical minerals will be returned to the battery supply chain. This integration strengthens North America’s energy security and positions Electra as a first mover in the continent’s emerging battery ecosystem.”

The study defines how the new facility will refine black mass to produce key battery materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. Electra uses the cobalt stream as feedstock for its permitted cobalt sulfate refinery, which the Government of Canada and the U.S. Department of Defense financially back.

Electra secures a reliable and sustainable supply of black mass feedstock through its partnership with Aki Battery Recycling, a joint venture with the Three Fires Group. Aki focuses on responsibly recycling lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap by building a battery collection and shredding operation. This upstream supply chain security supports Electra’s near-term demonstration efforts and its long-term commercial goals.

Mell added: “Through Aki, we are building a robust pipeline to process battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries that can be converted into value added materials right here in Ontario. Together with our partners, we are aligning innovation, sustainability, and Indigenous economic development to meet global demand for critical minerals while ensuring the battery supply chain is built on shared prosperity and long-term stewardship.”

Electra will present the results of the engineering study to downstream partners, including battery manufacturers and OEMs, who have shown interest in participating in the project. Their feedback will help shape the facility's optimal scale and influence decisions on project timing, capital requirements, and potential offtake arrangements.

Green Li-ion collaborated with Electra to complete the study, providing modular technology that drives the recycling process. During the partnership, Electra developed several process modifications and enhancements, resulting in proprietary improvements that strengthen its competitive position in the recycling value chain.

Electra actively supports North American energy independence in response to mounting global competition, particularly China's dominance in critical mineral processing and battery supply chains. As gigafactory timelines progress and the battery market expands rapidly, Electra has stated it believes its "leadership" in refining cobalt and other critical materials will play a crucial role in this transformation.

Electra aligns its integrated black mass refining program with strategic priorities in Canada and the United States. Its refining operations highlight cobalt’s essential role in electric vehicles, grid storage, military-grade batteries, communication systems, and backup power, where reliability under extreme conditions remains vital.

Advanced battery storage systems, which heavily rely on cobalt-containing chemistries, deliver energy density, thermal stability, and extended cycle life. Industries use these systems to stabilize renewable energy inputs, support remote or off-grid communities, and provide critical backup for hospitals, data centers, and industrial infrastructure.

By recycling critical minerals domestically, Electra closes the loop on strategic minerals that are currently exported largely to Asia for processing. Electra uses batteries already present in North America to achieve this sustainability goal.

Electra’s joint venture with the Three Fires Group, Aki Battery Recycling, builds a shredding and preprocessing facility to convert lithium-ion battery waste into black mass. Aki secures a sustainable supply of raw material for Electra’s refining operations while providing Indigenous communities with economic benefits and active participation in the battery supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.