Emerson partners with Lithium Americas for Thacker Pass automation

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) reported it has secured a contract with Lithium Americas to supply its extensive automation portfolio and expert technical services for the Thacker Pass project in northern Nevada.

Emerson’s automation will facilitate the development of the mine and processing facilities at Thacker Pass, thereby enabling a U.S. supply of lithium—a crucial raw material for batteries that power electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and data centres.

With increasing consumer adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy, lithium demand, often termed “white gold,” is projected to surge fivefold by 2040. The United States ranks third globally in known lithium resources, making projects like Thacker Pass important in terms of energy security and job creation.

Emerson contributes decades of mining experience and innovation to Lithium Americas, providing its comprehensive automation portfolio, an efficient approach to project execution, and local technology support. This collaboration aims to ensure Thacker Pass operates safely, efficiently, and reliably.

“Working with Emerson is expected to help us fulfill our purpose to safely and sustainably produce lithium from Thacker Pass,” Lithium Americas president and CEO Jonathan Evans said. He added, “Their automation technologies will help us enable North America to reduce dependence on foreign critical minerals and drive value for our stakeholders.”

Thacker Pass boasts the world’s largest known measured lithium resource (measured and indicated) and reserve (proven and probable). Thacker Pass phase 1 expects to produce up to 40,000 tons of battery-quality lithium carbonate annually, sufficient to support battery production for up to 800,000 electric vehicles each year.

“Thacker Pass is a landmark project for North America's electrification,” Emerson’s chief operating officer Ram Krishnan, stated. He continued, “Our goal is to help Lithium Americas start up safely and operate reliably, powering the next chapter of American innovation.”

Emerson’s integrated automation architecture includes intelligent field measurement instrumentation, process control hardware and software, final control and isolation valves, and reliability technologies. This suite aims to optimize production, enhance worker safety, reduce downtime, and minimize environmental impact. Its modernization scope also emphasizes capital efficiency and lowering the project’s total cost of ownership.

Caltrol, Emerson’s impact partner in the region, will support the project with a local valve and instrument repair and service center. This center will provide expert service and maintenance, ensuring rapid response, consistent engineering standards, and emergency support. Construction is already underway, with Emerson and Lithium Americas actively preparing the site for commissioning.