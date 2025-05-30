EMP Metals partners to develop lithium refining demo plant

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS; OTCQB: EMPPF) announced it has entered into a lithium demonstration plant agreement with Saltworks Technologies to develop, build and operate a lithium refining demonstration plant at EMP Metals' Viewfield project in Saskatchewan. EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE).

Project Aurora will build on the success of the lithium conversion pilot program already completed and is a huge step forward towards commercializing the company's lithium-brine portfolio. The Project Aurora demo plant will establish, assess, and optimize a wellhead connected, continuous flow, modular hub and spoke lithium extraction and refining model.

The company has said that Project Aurora's objective is to reduce costs, improve performance, and manage risks associated with lithium brine extraction and refining technology based on EMP Metals' resource. According to EMP Metals, the project will leverage partnerships and non-dilutive funding to de-risk innovation aimed at unlocking future potential.

Saltworks will design, build, and commission a wellhead connected, continuous flow demo plant located in Saskatchewan to process ten (10) m3 / day of raw lithium brine into refined and concentrated lithium chloride ("CLC"). Saltworks will also upgrade its already established lithium conversion plant located in Richmond BC to continuously process CLC into lithium carbonate. EMP Metals will add infrastructure for the demo plant and provide lithium brine from its Viewfield horizontal well. Project Aurora will build on the extraordinarily successful pilot program that produced battery grade lithium carbonate of 99.7%.

Finally, Viewfield project reported a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) outlining a pre-tax NPV8% of US $1.4 Billion with a 55% IRR and an after tax NPV 8% of US $1.06 Billion with a 45% IRR.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "Over the last 18 months, we have significantly de-risked our lithium brine assets with a robust PEA on Viewfield, 99.7% lithium carbonate purity from our pilot programs, strong flow rates and stable concentration at our Viewfield Horizontal well. Our collaboration with Saltworks to build, operate, and prove out a hub and spoke model for commercial production is the next major step in advancing our Viewfield lithium brine asset as we move towards commercialization. Saltworks' expertise in providing innovation solutions for refining lithium is anticipated to add significant value to EMP's projects."

Benjamin Sparrow, CEO of Saltworks Technologies, commented, "EMP Metals has an impressive resource, team, and track record of delivering results through strategic partnerships and targeted innovation. This partnership has made a commitment to simplification, cost reduction, and innovation that will scale. To achieve this objective, a complete integrated system optimization view is being taken, starting from the well and ending with cost competitive battery chemicals. Saltworks appreciates the support of Natural Resources Canada CMRDD program and the National Research Council's IRAP program, which aim to catalyze development of Canada's critical minerals sector."

EMP and Saltworks share the objective of driving down costs, simplification, and leveraging the best available and most economic technology while optimizing a complete lithium system, from well to battery chemical.

For more information, please go to the company's website at www.EmpMetals.com