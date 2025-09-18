EMP Metals secures $4.27M in Saskatchewan critical minerals tax credits

EMP Metals (CSE: EMPS; US‑OTCQB: EMPPF) announced that the Government of Saskatchewan approved up to $4,270,000 in transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits through the Saskatchewan Critical Minerals Innovation Incentive (SCMII), administered by the provincial ministry of energy and resources.

The SCMII will support development of EMP Metals’ lithium refining demonstration plant in southeast Saskatchewan, Project Aurora. EMP will build and operate a small‑scale lithium refining demonstration facility to innovate and prove a model for future commercial‑scale lithium production.

Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said: "This is an important and exciting step forward for Saskatchewan. By approving this project under the SCMII, we're opening the door to new technology that will lead to new investment, good jobs, and a larger role in the clean energy economy. Project Aurora will help strengthen Saskatchewan's position as a reliable supplier of the critical minerals the world needs and underscores our province's status as one of the best places in the world to invest in responsible resource development."

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We greatly appreciate the Saskatchewan government's approval of our application for SCMII funding. Once again Saskatchewan has proven that it is truly a supporter of new investment and technological development. With Project Aurora, EMP and our partner Saltworks Technologies are excited to be building lithium production in the province and bringing longer-term employment opportunities to the community. This support only deepens our commitment to our work in Saskatchewan."

Bejamin Sparrow, CEO of Saltworks Technologies, commented: "Saskatchewan is clearly focused on harnessing its critical minerals, entrepreneurship, and innovation capacity. We are thrilled to be collaborating with EMP Metals and Team Saskatchewan to demonstrate next generation lithium extraction technologies that will help unlock new opportunities for current and future generations.”

Project Aurora is a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks Technologies Inc. that builds on a successful lithium conversion pilot program. Saltworks will design and construct the demonstration plant, and EMP Metals will supply lithium brine from its Viewfield well and related infrastructure.

Launched in 2024, the SCMII follows private investment and provides transferable royalty and freehold production tax credits for eligible innovation commercialization projects. The program aims to drive investments that increase recovery, improve environmental outcomes, and expand value‑added processing or byproduct commercialization in the province's critical minerals sector. The SCMII supports a wide range of innovative projects targeting 11 emerging critical minerals in Saskatchewan, including lithium.

In 2023, the province launched "Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy" to foster sector growth and align with the Saskatchewan Growth Plan. The strategy aims to raise Saskatchewan's share of national mineral exploration to 15 percent by 2030, double the number of critical minerals produced, and increase output of potash, uranium, and helium, while positioning Saskatchewan as a hub for rare earth elements.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.EmpMetals.com.