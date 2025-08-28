Emperor Metals unveils technical report for Quebec project

Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) announced the filing of a technical report supporting its inaugural mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Duquesne West gold project in Quebec. The company’s president and CEO, John Florek, reported that the report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Duquesne West Property, Quebec, Canada," was prepared by APEX Geoscience and is dated August 21, 2025, with an effective date of July 2, 2025.

The 2025 MRE estimates an inferred mineral resource of 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.460 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t gold. The resource includes 18.2 million tonnes at 1.11 g/t gold, or 0.646 Moz, within a pit-constrained area, and 8.7 million tonnes at 2.92 g/t gold, or 0.815 Moz, outside the pit shell. The combined total indicates substantial exploration upside and development potential.

Florek expressed enthusiasm about the results: "We are pleased to file this technical report, which highlights the compelling nature of the opportunity and the significant growth potential that remains within the initial footprint of this deposit. The report includes a sensitivity table that illustrates robust values in both grade and size, even at higher cut-off grades; consistent with the expectations we have communicated to our investors."

The technical report was authored by Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., senior consultant for APEX Geoscience, who is deemed a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards. Black oversees the mineral resource estimation, which relies on parameters such as US$2,300/oz gold price, a 0.75 USD/CAD exchange rate, 90% process recovery, and specific mine operating costs.

Emperor Metals continues to advance exploration activities across its portfolio, with an emphasis on the Duquesne West project, which was acquired through an option agreement with Duparquet Assets, a subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX). The company is committed to unlocking the resource potential of its assets and developing its projects in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

