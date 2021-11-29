Endress+Hauser’s new customer experience centre in Ontario showcases best in process automation

The staff have moved into Endress+Hauser’s Customer Experience Centre, the company’s new $28-million platform in Canada for showcasing its best-in-class instrumentation technology.

Customers who visit the 4,366-sq.-metre, state-of-the-art support and training hub, located in Burlington, Ont., can expect to get a hands-on feel for the latest innovations in process automation to help them select the right products or solutions for their needs. The building demonstrates environmental leadership by operating on a net zero energy and carbon basis.

The two-story Customer Experience Centre will serve clients from Manitoba to Atlantic Canada, with an inauguration planned for next spring. The facility boasts a state-of-the-art process training unit (PTU) – Endress+Hauser’s second in Canada – as well as a full-service calibration laboratory that is capable of handling the entire spectrum of flow, temperature, pressure, and liquid analysis instrumentation. The PTU concept, featured in many Endress+Hauser facilities globally including Edmonton, is essentially a full-sized pilot plant with a wide range of the company’s instrumentation installed and fully functional.

The facility was designed to extremely demanding environmental standards. The building generates its own electricity, heat, and cooling. It boasts a reflective roof with double sided solar panels to generate green power during the day. At night, most electrically powered systems like video monitors will be turned off rather than draw even standby power and the building environment is maintained by heat pumps supplemented by a geothermal system. A months-long testing regime necessary to gain LEED Gold and net zero certification has begun.

The Customer Experience Centre also is the new home for the company’s Burlington-based sales, service, and administration staff. Building amenities include two cafes, a health and fitness room, a wellness room, as well as a multi-faith prayer room. There is an atrium with a live, full-sized tree for both aesthetic enhancement and oxygenation and an outdoor terrace for employees and guests to enjoy.

Learn more at www.ca.Endress.com.