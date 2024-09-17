Endurance Gold hits 13.70 g/t in initial Reliance project results

Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG; OTC Pink:ENDGF) has announced preliminary assay results from its initial six diamond drill holes at the Reliance gold project in southern British Columbia. This drilling, focused on the Imperial and Diplomat zones within a 2-km long royal shear structure, is part of a planned 10,000-metre drilling program for 2024. To date, 11 holes have been completed, totaling over 3,500 metres.

Significant assay results from the Imperial zone include:

2.19 g/t gold over 12.1 metres, including 11.95 g/t gold over 0.6 metre and 7.92 g/pt gold over 1.1 metres

5.41 g/t gold over 4.1 metres, including 11.15 g/t gold over 1.2 metres

1.94 g/t gold over 12.3 metres, including 7.53 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 5.11 g/t gold over 2.0 metres

6.80 g/t gold over 4.3 metres, including 13.70 g/t gold over 2.0 metres

3.26 g/t gold over 4.3 metres

2.98 g/t gold over 4.7 metres, including 6.72 g/t gold over 1.0 metre

"The Reliance gold project continues to deliver exciting drill results that demonstrate a strong gold system,” said Endurance Gold CEO Robert T. Boyd. “We look forward to additional results as we test the northwest extensions of the Eagle zone and the undrilled gap between Eagle and Imperial that includes the Crown zone.”

Current drilling is expanding the Imperial, Eagle, Crown and Diplomat zones. The gold system remains open to further expansion along strike and at depth. Drilling is ongoing in the 600-metre gap between the Eagle and Imperial zones, with additional results expected in mid-October. The drilling program will continue through the end of 2024.

The Reliance gold project is located 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer gold mining camp, which has produced over 4.0 million oz. of gold.

For more details, visit www.EnduranceGold.com.