Epiroc acquires Mining Tag, provider of sensor-based solutions

Epiroc is continuing its buying spree with the acquisition of Mining Tag S.A. of Santiago, Chile. Mining Tag develops and implements sensor-based solutions that strengthen safety and productivity in mines by making operations smarter. The solutions, mainly used in underground mining, allow monitoring, automation and process improvement of mining operations. Mining Tag’s proven solutions include MT OneMine for increased productivity and MT Guardian for improved safety. Mining Tag is active in several countries in Latin America. It has about 120 employees and had revenues in 2020 of about US$7 million.

Epiroc completed the acquisition of Meglab, announced earlier this year, on July 5. It also recently announced the acquisition of 3D-P, a Canadian wireless connectivity provider for surface mining,

Meglab is a Canadian company based in Val-D’Or, Que., with expertise in providing electrification infrastructure solutions to mines. The solutions support mining customers in their transition to battery-electric vehicles. Meglab has more than 240 employees and had revenues in 2020 of about $49 million.

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification.

Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com, and www.miningtag.com/en/.