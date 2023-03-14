Epiroc autonomous drills reach round the world milestone

Epiroc’s autonomous drill rigs have successfully drilled the equivalent length of more than one round around the world. The company’s Pit Viper […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 14, 2023 At 2:34 pm
Epiroc Pit Viper 351 drill rigs. Epiroc photo

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

Epiroc’s autonomous drill rigs have successfully drilled the equivalent length of more than one round around the world. The company’s Pit Viper surface drill rigs have now drilled holes totaling more than 41 million metres, exceeding the world’s circumference of 40.1 million metres.

Epiroc claims a reduction in CO2-equivlaent emissions of more than 100,000 tonnes, thanks to increased efficiency in drilling, achieved via higher-precision drilling and significantly less need for travel to the rigs. An equivalent in effect would be to plant a new forest the size of the Swedish capital.

Similarly, one of Epiroc’s mining customers has drilled more than a million metres autonomously underground using a single Simba rig.

A report by the International Energy Agency concluded that if the world is to meet net-zero as a global goal, the demand for clean technology minerals, including copper and nickel, will increase significantly in the coming years. As a result, Epiroc has launched several initiatives to support the industry to extract the needed minerals in the most sustainable and efficient way possible.

For example, Epiroc is working toward offering its complete fleet of underground mining equipment in emission-free versions by 2025 and its full fleet of surface equipment in emission-free versions by 2030.

To learn more, visit www.Epiroc.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 28 2023 - Mar 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on chemical engineering and catalysis
Apr 18 2023 - Apr 20 2023
2023 Mining Health and Safety Conference
Apr 19 2023 - Apr 20 2023
Graphene & 2D Materials 2023,USA
Apr 24 2023 - Apr 26 2023
International Summit on Graphene and 2D Materials

Related Posts