Epiroc to consolidate North American drilling tools manufacturing

Epiroc AB – a leading partner for the mining and construction industries – will consolidate some of its drilling tools manufacturing from Canada to Mexico to increase efficiency. As a result, the manufacturing site in Langley, British Columbia, will close.

Epiroc will move the manufacturing of rotary and raise boring drilling tools from Langley to its factory in Matehuala, Mexico, where rock drills are also currently produced. The relocation of production equipment from Canada to Mexico will begin in the third quarter of 2025 and complete by the first quarter of 2027, when the production in Langley will cease. This move will affect around 65 employees, and Epiroc will incur restructuring costs of approximately MSEK 70 (excluding tax impacts) in the second quarter of 2025.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, stated: “We regret that this move will affect our appreciated colleagues in Langley. This action is, however, necessary to optimize how we serve our customers throughout the Americas, while keeping Epiroc strong and agile for the future.”

Martin Hjerpe, president of Epiroc’s tools division, added: “The consolidation will create better and more sustainable conditions for Epiroc to maintain and strengthen its presence throughout the Americas without compromising on the quality or availability of the products.”

The tools division will handle the business move.