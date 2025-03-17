Epiroc wins major order of battery EVs for Manitoba gold and copper mine

Epiroc AB – a leading tech supplier for the mining and construction industries based in Sweden – has won a large order from Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM) for a fleet of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to be used for an underground mine in Canada.

Hudbay Minerals – Canada’s third largest copper producer – has placed an order for BEV versions of the Boomer M20 SG face drilling rig, the Scooptram ST18 SG and Scooptram ST14 SG loader, and the Minetruck MT42 SG hauler.

The mining company will use the machines to strengthen productivity and work conditions while lowering emissions at the Lalor mine in Snow Lake in Manitoba, where Hudbay Minerals extracts gold, copper, zinc and silver.

The company values the order at around MSEK 100 and was booked in the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the equipment, Epiroc is providing aftermarket support such as service and rock drilling tools.

Hudbay Minerals has operated a battery powered Epiroc Scooptram loader the past couple of years, successfully testing the technology in close collaboration with Epiroc.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, said, “We are happy to support Hudbay Minerals as it takes its next step on its electrification journey. There are clear benefits to our customers that invest in electrical equipment. It improves the health of the employees, saves ventilation costs, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, our battery-powered equipment also outperforms the productivity of corresponding diesel equipment.”

Rob Carter, vice president of Hudbay’s Manitoba business unit, added, “Expanding our BEV fleet at Lalor is a cornerstone of our green revolution strategy, driven by the tangible benefits we've seen including significant greenhouse gas reductions, improved operator satisfaction, and lower maintenance costs “Our strong partnership with Epiroc, who provides exceptional support and truly invests in our success, made this BEV fleet expansion a logical and responsible choice.”

Delivery of the machines to the Lalor mine will take place between the first and third quarters 2025.

Epiroc has been awarded orders for BEVs to a total of 39 mine sites around the world. Around a third of the mines with BEVs in production have already placed repeat orders. Epiroc has provided electric technologies beyond BEV machines, including competence, infrastructure, cable-electric machines, battery chargers, maintenance, and recycling.

More information is posted on www.Epiroc.com and www.HudBayMinerals.com.