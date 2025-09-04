Epiroc’s collision tech elevates safety at Hindustan Zinc’s Indian mines

Epiroc AB, a leading partner in productivity and sustainability for the mining and infrastructure industries, has entered a strategic partnership with Hindustan Zinc Limited in India to supply its collision avoidance system. This digital solution significantly enhances safety in mines.

Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, is India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The companies signed a memorandum of agreement under which Epiroc will provide its collision avoidance system to all five of Hindustan Zinc’s underground mines across Rajasthan in northwestern India.

Epiroc will deploy the system in phases, starting with the Sindesar Khurd Mine, one of the top five silver-producing mines globally. During the pilot phase, the system will be installed on 30 low-profile dump trucks and 100 pedestrians. Epiroc’s collision avoidance system is OEM-agnostic, meaning it works on any vehicle regardless of manufacturer.

Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO, stated: “Our collaboration with Hindustan Zinc represents a landmark advancement in mining safety technology. The collision avoidance system exemplifies how digital innovation delivers proactive risk reduction through intelligent sensing, real-time alerts and autonomous vehicle control. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Zinc in deploying this adaptable, scalable solution that safeguards personnel while enhancing operational resilience. Together, we are establishing a global benchmark for safer, more efficient underground mining operations.”

Arun Misra, CEO and whole-time director at Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: “Strategic metals like zinc, lead and silver are fundamental to the clean energy transition and modern technologies. As the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc embraces digital innovations that elevate safety while enhancing productivity. The integration of Epiroc’s collision avoidance system at mines will consolidate our commitment to operational excellence and technological leadership. This initiative will underpin further expansion of intelligent safety solutions across our operations, ensuring safe, smart and sustainable mining.”

Epiroc provides a range of digital technologies that strengthen safety and productivity for mining and construction companies around the world. In addition to collision avoidance, the applications include connectivity, automation, mine planning and management, and more.