Equity Metals deepens resource potential with No. 3 vein extension

Vancouver-based Equity Metals (TSX.V: EQTY) reported new precious and base metal assays from its Summer '25 drill program on the Silver Queen gold-silver project in British Columbia. The results extended the projection of mineralization in the No. 3 Vein beyond the limits of the company's 2022 resource estimate.

The assay highlights included impressive intervals from two drill holes. SQ25-160 yielded a 1.3 metre interval averaging 4.7g/t gold, 471g/t silver, 2.5% copper, 0.3% lead and 1.5% zinc. SQ25-164 produced a 1.7 metre interval averaging 0.2g/t gold, 519g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 2.8% lead and 9.5% zinc.

The drilling extended mineralization along strike and to depth along the northwest extension of the No. 3 vein. It tested areas down-dip of previously released high-grade intercepts from 2024 drilling and along strike of intercepts from earlier in 2025. The mineralization now reached depths of 450 metres below surface. Multiple veins were intersected in most holes, including those historically identified as the No. 3 and No. 2 veins.

"The Summer '25 drill program successfully extended mineralization in the No. 3 and No. 2 vein sets for up to 650 metres laterally and to depths of 450 metres below surface. Mineralization identified in the current drill program continues to expand and develop continuity within the vein sets and is accretive to previously modelled mineral resources on the Silver Queen project," VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented.

"Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the new drill data into a revised exploration and resource model, in anticipation of a mineral resource update to be prepared in Q1 '26, and to continue exploration on the ever-expanding Silver Queen vein system in 2026."

The 2025 exploration program drilled twenty-one core holes totaling 8,143 metres on the No. 3 North target. Assays were returned from 19 holes, with results from two holes testing the furthest lateral projections of the No. 2 and No. 3 vein sets still pending. A brief surface sampling program was also completed to investigate district-scale targets outboard from the No. 3 Vein system.

The No. 3 Vein system contained the largest resource on the Silver Queen property, accounting for 65% of the currently modelled mineral resource on an silver-equivalent basis when combined with its southern extension, the NG-3 Vein. Extensions to the No. 3 Vein were expected to significantly increase the current mineral resource.

More information is posted on www.EquityMetalsCorporation.com.

