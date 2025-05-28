ESGold advances towards production with delivery of gravity separation circuit

ESGold (CSE: ESAU; OTCQB: ESAUF) – a fully permitted, near-term gold and silver mining company – has announced the successful delivery of its Humphrey spiral concentrators to the Montauban site in Quebec. ESGold's flagship Montauban property is 80 km west of Quebec City. These spirals complete the full gravity separation circuit-an essential piece of infrastructure that brings ESGold one step closer to production.

The circuit processes up to 1,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of historic tailings into a marketable mica concentrate, while also recovering gold and silver through ESGold's integrated processing flow.

The installation team has set up the gravity separation system, marking a foundational step in ESGold's transition towards becoming one of Canada's next gold and silver mining companies. Using centrifugal force and fluid dynamics, the Humphrey spirals separate lighter waste material from heavier, valuable minerals such as mica, gold, and silver. Mineral processing operations around the world widely use these systems due to their efficiency, low operating cost, and ability to operate without chemical reagents-making them ideal for high-throughput tailings reprocessing. This system processes the Montauban tailings into a clean, marketable mica concentrate, while recovering residual gold and silver values using the company's integrated processing approach.

This equipment, combined with existing infrastructure, establishes the backbone of the company's tailings-to-cash flow model, enabling production of valuable industrial minerals with a minimal environmental footprint.

Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold, said: "The delivery of our gravity separation circuit marks a tangible step as we accelerate toward production. With boots on the ground, key equipment on site, and construction progressing on schedule, there is a high level of excitement across the company. It's one thing to plan for production-it's another to physically see it coming together for our shareholders."

The company has said that an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is coming soon, expected to outline enhanced project economics based on current metal prices. The company is also completing on-site installation of the gravity system and final mechanical alignment

Finally, ESGold has indicated that first production remains on track for year-end 2025. The company also expects ANT survey interpretation and 3D geological model release in the coming weeks.

More information is posted on www.EsGold.com.