ESGold moves towards production with a construction start at its Montauban project

ESGold (CSE: ESAU; OTCQB: ESAUF) announced the commencement of on-site construction and assembly at its Montauban gold-silver project in Quebec, a key milestone that moves the company into the execution phase of its near-term production strategy. The Montauban project is located 80 km west of Quebec City.

Following the successful completion of its C$3.45 million financing in April, ESGold has officially initiated the build-out and expansion of its milling and processing facilities. This represents the final major phase of infrastructure development before production begins—transforming Montauban from a legacy mine site into one of Canada’s next active gold and silver operations.

Brad Kitchen, president of ESGold, said: “This is the moment we’ve been working toward—breaking ground and moving decisively toward gold and silver production. Our team, contractors, and stakeholders are aligned and energized to deliver on our strategy. We are building a clean, scalable, and modern operation that reflects the new era of mining in Quebec. With production targeted for early Q4, Montauban is on track to become a model for sustainable redevelopment of legacy mines.”

As part of this phase, the company has engaged a prime contractor to lead the mobilization and assembly process at Montauban. Key milestones now underway or scheduled over the coming weeks include: Mobilization of cranes and heavy equipment to commence structural build-out, delivery and installation of mill components, with site preparation already in progress, delivery of a 1000-amp, 600V generator, ensuring reliable and scalable on-site power capacity, deployment of secure communications and monitoring systems, including STARLINK-enabled site connectivity,

The company has also committed to installation of security perimeter fencing and surveillance infrastructure to support 24/7 oversight and operational integrity, extension of the mill building by 1,800 sq. ft, site cleanup and staging to accommodate phased installation of the mill circuit and finally overtime work schedules for field crews to expedite construction and adhere to the Company’s early Q4 production timeline.

EsGold has said this initial construction and mobilization stage will last approximately one month, after which the company will immediately advance into the next phase of mill circuit installation and commissioning. ESGold remains focused on achieving its dual-track strategy: near-term gold and silver production paired with district-scale exploration.

For more information, visit www.EsGold.com.