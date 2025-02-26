EVR donates ice resurfacer wrapped as mine haul truck to district of Elkford

Elk Valley Resources (EVR) has donated a new electric ice resurfacer to the district of Elkford. Elk Valley Resources (EVR) operates four steelmaking coal mines in the Elk Valley of British Columbia. The district is located within the East Kootenay region of British Columbia. Based in Vancouver, EVR is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies.

The community unveiled the resurfacer on February 14, 2025, as a part of Elkford’s Winter in the Wild festivities. The company creatively wrapped the resurfacer to mimic a mining haul track.

The company has stated this donation supports EVR’s focus on investing in local communities through sponsorships, programs, and charitable initiatives. A statement from EVR stated the donation is “timed perfectly for the winter sports season, the ice resurfacer will be used at the Elkford Recreation Centre to prepare the arena ice for hockey, figure skating and other events.”

Mike Carrucan, CEO of EVR, stated, “As a responsible steelmaking coal producer, EVR is dedicated to the communities where we operate and are committed to creating lasting benefits in the Elk Valley. We are proud to provide a new electric ice resurfacer to the district of Elkford as a part of our ongoing commitment.”

Mayor Steve Fairbairn of the district of Elkford added, “We are excited to introduce the new, carbon-neutral Zamboni to our rink’s fleet — an electrifying addition that brings us closer to Elkford's sustainable future. This generous donation from Elk Valley Resources underscores their ongoing commitment to our community, both now and in the years to come. Rink users can expect a smoother, higher-quality ice surface, reduced operating costs and a cleaner, greener environment to skate in.”

EVR produces steelmaking coal essential for transportation, construction and energy transition infrastructure.

More information is posted on www.Evr.com.