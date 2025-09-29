Fairchild expands Nevada portfolio with Golden Arrow acquisition

Fairchild Gold (TSXV: FAIR) announced on September 26, 2025, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emergent Metals (TSXV: EMR), […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 29, 2025 At 7:13 pm

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Fairchild Gold (TSXV: FAIR) announced on September 26, 2025, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emergent Metals (TSXV: EMR), an independent party, to acquire full ownership of the Golden Arrow project. This well-developed, past-producing gold and silver property is strategically located along Nevada’s Walker Lane Shear zone.

Golden Arrow is an advanced-stage project situated about 40 miles east of Tonopah and roughly 60 miles east of Kinross Gold’s Round Mountain mine, which has produced over 15 million ounces of gold. The region’s prolific nature highlights its exploration potential within the Walker Lane Shear zone.

The company plans to undertake additional geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys in the southern and western areas of the property to identify new mineralized zones and expand existing resources. Since the current estimates do not account for recent market conditions or higher metal prices, further exploration and analysis will be necessary to update the resource.

More information is posted on www.FairChildGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts