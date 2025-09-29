Fairchild expands Nevada portfolio with Golden Arrow acquisition

Fairchild Gold (TSXV: FAIR) announced on September 26, 2025, that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Emergent Metals (TSXV: EMR), an independent party, to acquire full ownership of the Golden Arrow project. This well-developed, past-producing gold and silver property is strategically located along Nevada’s Walker Lane Shear zone.

Golden Arrow is an advanced-stage project situated about 40 miles east of Tonopah and roughly 60 miles east of Kinross Gold’s Round Mountain mine, which has produced over 15 million ounces of gold. The region’s prolific nature highlights its exploration potential within the Walker Lane Shear zone.

The company plans to undertake additional geological mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveys in the southern and western areas of the property to identify new mineralized zones and expand existing resources. Since the current estimates do not account for recent market conditions or higher metal prices, further exploration and analysis will be necessary to update the resource.

More information is posted on www.FairChildGold.com.