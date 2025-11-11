Federal agency seeks public input on all-season road amid mining boom

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is currently conducting a federal environmental assessment for "Project 6 - All-season Road," a proposed thoroughfare designed to link Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and God's Lake First Nation in Manitoba. This initiative gains significant context from the bustling mining and exploration activities already underway in the region.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure proposed constructing 141 km of all-season road on provincial Crown land. This two-lane gravel public highway would consist of three intersecting sections located on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba, commencing at the reserve boundaries of Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and God's Lake First Nation. The project also includes the potential construction of two bridges over God's River and Magill Creek.

IAAC invited Indigenous peoples and the public to submit comments on the draft environmental assessment report. This report includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations concerning the project's potential environmental effects, their significance, and proposed mitigation measures and follow-up programs. IAAC also welcomes comments on the draft potential conditions for the project, which would become legally binding for the proponent if the federal minister of environment and climate change approves the project.

The federal agency reminded those interested to submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on December 8, 2025, by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80138). The draft report and potential conditions are available there. Participants preferring alternative submission formats can contact IAAC by writing to project6allseasonroad-projet6routetoutessaison@iaac-aeic.gc.ca. All received comments will be published online. This marks the final public comment period for the project.

The area, situated within northeastern Manitoba's mineral-rich Canadian Shield, specifically the highly prospective Oxford Lake-Knee Lake and Gods Lake Greenstone Belts, holds substantial potential for various mineral deposits. These include high-grade gold, base metals such as copper, zinc, and nickel, and critical minerals like lithium and rare earth elements.

Currently, Rockcliff Metals actively explores the Gods Lake project, which targets gold and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits near God's Lake and Manto Sipi Cree Nation. Rockcliff manages substantial land packages in the Gods Lake Greenstone Belt, where modern exploration aims to revitalize historical showings from the decades-old Gods Lake gold mine.

Furthermore, the Oxford Lake-Knee Lake Greenstone Belt, bordering the traditional territories of Bunibonibee Cree Nation and God's Lake First Nation, sees numerous junior exploration companies conducting ongoing exploration primarily for gold and, increasingly, for lithium. Lithium exploration has intensified across Northern Manitoba, with companies identifying new pegmatite fields that suggest future potential projects.

While most activity near these communities remains in the exploration phase, involving drilling, geophysical surveys, and sampling rather than active mining production, the development of a mine is a multi-year, multi-stage process.

The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) frequently provides grants for exploration projects across northern Manitoba, indicating sustained activity. Any mining or exploration activity in these areas necessitates engagement, consultation, and often agreements, such as impact and benefit agreements, with the local First Nations, whose traditional territories cover these mineral-rich lands. The IAAC stated these First Nations often have environmental and cultural concerns regarding resource development, making their involvement crucial for any project's success.