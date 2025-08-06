Federal and BC agencies review Yellowhead copper project, public feedback requested

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) are jointly reviewing the proposed Yellowhead copper project in British Columbia. They invite the public to provide feedback on the initial project description.

Taseko Mines Limited plans to develop a new open-pit copper mine about 150 km northeast of Kamloops, B.C. The company will oversee the construction, operation, and eventual closure of the mine site, which is documented on the project’s registry page under reference number 89694. A bilingual summary accompanies the document.

The mine is designed to produce 90,000 tonnes of ore daily over a 25-year lifespan. Taseko estimates the project will generate approximately 590 direct jobs and benefit from high-quality local transportation infrastructure.

The public comment period runs from August 5, 2025, to September 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. The agencies emphasize that public comments will help shape a joint summary of issues and engagement, which they will share with Taseko. The proponent must respond to these comments, and IAAC will decide whether the project warrants further assessment of potential adverse effects under federal jurisdiction.

The agencies facilitate feedback submission through the IAAC and EAO websites. All comments are publicly available, including online publication. Comments sent to IAAC may be in English or French.

To provide feedback, visit the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry at canada.ca/ciar or email Yellowhead@iaac-aeic.gc.ca. You can also submit comments via the EAO at engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/Yellowhead-EE.

Interested parties can attend upcoming information sessions to learn more about the project. A virtual info session in English will occur on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT. Register at engage.eao.gov.bc.ca/Yellowhead-EE. A French virtual session is available upon request.

An in-person open house in English will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT at the Dutch Lake Community Centre Gym, located at 209 Dutch Lake Road, Clearwater, BC. During this event, attendees can visit information booths, and federal and provincial officials, along with Taseko representatives, will be available to answer questions. The virtual session will feature project presentations followed by a Q&A.

The British Columbia government has requested that, if federal approval becomes necessary, the impact assessment be conducted by the province. If the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change approves this request, the EAO will carry out the assessment on behalf of IAAC, fulfilling both federal and provincial legislative requirements. IAAC welcomes public comments on this substitution request.

For more information about IAAC, the Yellowhead Copper project, and the federal review process, visit canada.ca/iaac. Details about the project and the provincial assessment process are available at gov.bc.ca/eao.