Feds launch Indigenous grants for critical minerals mining infrastructure

Ottawa launched a $3M grant round to boost Indigenous participation in critical minerals.

Tim Hodgson, the federal minister of energy and natural resources, opened a call for proposals for the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) Indigenous Grants stream, making up to $3 million available to Indigenous organizations — or non‑Indigenous groups partnering with Indigenous communities — to support engagement in critical minerals development.

Minister Tim Hodgson said: "Investing in critical minerals is not just an economic opportunity: it's also a strategic imperative for Canada's clean energy future, and Indigenous communities are key partners in this transformation. Through this funding opportunity, we are supporting Indigenous engagement and participation in key critical minerals infrastructure projects, positioning us a global leader in sustainably sourced minerals while creating good jobs and long-term growth for communities."

The CMIF Indigenous stream provides funding to help Indigenous groups actively participate in and benefit from critical minerals projects. Grants of up to $150,000 are available per project, with up to $200,000 for initiatives based in northern or remote communities. Funding decisions will prioritize proposals that promise significant benefits to First Nations, Inuit and Métis, reflect the context and status of the related project or infrastructure, address material development impacts, and promote equitable distribution across Indigenous groups nationally.

Applications are due December 17, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For details and to register for an information session on October 21, 2025, visit Natural Resources Canada’s website.

The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to accelerate resource development and downstream value chains to power the transition to a low‑carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing.

Central to that strategy is the $1.5‑billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF), which targets infrastructure gaps, speeds critical‑minerals production and links resources to markets through clean‑energy, electrification and transportation projects.

The federal government has indicated that Indigenous participation is central to infrastructure and mining projects, many of which lie on traditional Indigenous territories and treaty lands.

The CMIF Indigenous Grants stream finances Indigenous engagement, capacity building, and knowledge‑sharing tied to clean‑energy and transportation projects that enable critical‑minerals development. The stream will provide up to $13.5 million by 2030 for eligible initiatives.