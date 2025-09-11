Feds name members of Indigenous Advisory Council for Major Projects Office

Prime Minister Carney has announced the 11 members of the Indigenous Advisory Council for the new Major Projects Office. Seven council members are from First Nations, two are Inuit and another two are Métis. In a statement, the federal government said the members of the council "were selected based on their expertise and knowledge of major projects, Indigenous rights, and the regulatory space."



This office, launched in August and based in Calgary, aims to speed up major infrastructure projects by simplifying approvals and coordinating financing. The goal is to connect Canada’s economy more effectively, promote industry diversification, access new markets, and create high-paying jobs—all while respecting environmental standards and Indigenous rights.

The Indigenous Advisory Council includes 11 leaders from First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and treaty or self-governing communities. These members bring expertise and the federal government has stated that they ensure – in their roles – that major projects include opportunities for Indigenous participation, equitable ownership, and responsible resource management.

Prime Minister Carney revealed the appointed members, representing various Indigenous nations and organizations across Canada.

The federal government announced the official appointments of its members:

Kluane Adamek, Kluane First Nation, Yukon

Chief Darcy Bear, Whitecap Dakota First Nation, Saskatchewan

Vanessa Doig, Makivvik, Nunavik, Northern Québec

JP Gladu, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Ontario

Victoria LaBillois, Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation, Québec

Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi, Beaver First Nation (Treaty 8), Alberta

Chief Terry Paul, Membertou First Nation, Nova Scotia

Lorne Pelletier, Manitoba Métis Federation, Manitoba

Christy Sinclair, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Nunavut

Crystal Smith, Haisla Nation, British Columbia

Matt Vermette, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan

The government statement reads: “Consultation with Indigenous peoples is a fundamental part of the Building Canada Act, guiding project selection and setting conditions for success. The law respects Section 35 of the Constitution and the duty to consult, aligning with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the principle of free, prior, and informed consent.”

Over the summer, Canada’s government held three summits with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leaders to hear their priorities and explore ways to promote equity ownership and shared economic benefits from this important economic transformation. The government has stated it is now moving to deliver major projects in partnership with Indigenous communities.