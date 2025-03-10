Feds announced mineral exploration investment in Northern territories at PDAC

At the 2025 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Gary Anandasangaree – Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs – announced a federal investment of up to $420,000 to the governments of Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. This funding will support a collaborative project among the territorial governments to attract investment and strengthen the growth of the mining sector in the North through strategic promotional activities at leading industry events.

The federal government – through CanNor – will be proving this investment to enable the territorial governments to draw more domestic and foreign investors to the critical minerals sector in the North. CanNor is the Canadian northern economic development agency responsible for supporting economic development in the Northern territories.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree, said, "Mining remains a cornerstone of economic and community development in the North. By supporting projects that attract a variety of investors, we can secure the future of mining across the territories. Projects like this ensure we can continue to promote this vital sector for the prosperity of the North, while also advancing the development of strategic critical minerals for all of Canada."

Anandasangaree is also the federal minister responsible for CanNor.

David Akeeagok, the federal minister of economic development and transportation, commented, "This partnership will allow us to attract responsible investment that will positively impact the economic return on mineral extraction. Mining is a major pillar of our economy, creating jobs, promoting internal trade, and by strengthening our pan-territorial relations, unlocking the full economic potential of the North."

CanNor is contributing up to $420,000 for this three-year project through the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The project is a pan-territorial initiative organized by the governments of Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The territorial governments are securing remaining funds for a total of $630,000.