First Atlantic Nickel expands RPM zone at its Atlantic nickel project

First Atlantic Nickel (TSXV: FAN; OTCQB: FANCF) – a Canadian mineral exploration company – announced a significant expansion in drilling of visible awaruite nickel-alloy mineralization at the RPM zone within its 30 km-long Atlantic nickel project in Newfoundland. Company officials announced RPM drill hole four (AN-24-05) – the fifth and final hole of phase 1 – was a significant 400-metre step-out to the north of the RPM discovery holes 1, 2, and 3. The drill hole intersected abundant visual awaruite, with large grains reaching up to 732 microns, throughout the entire 402-metre interval.

This drilling confirms large-scale consistent mineralization and expands the RPM zone to at least 400 metres long and 500 metres wide, with mineralization remaining open in all directions.

First Atlantic stated this discovery is part of the successful conclusion of phase 1, and the recent closing of a $3 million strategic funding round on February 14, 2025. The mining company said this sets the stage for a larger, more expansive phase 2 exploration program. First Atlantic’s project is now fully funded and permitted, and phase 2 will leverage the newly constructed access road to significantly increase drilling and facilitate further expansion at the RPM zone. A key focus of phase 2 will be additional step-out drilling, aiming to extend the defined boundaries of the RPM zone beyond its current 400 metre length and 500 metre width.

Notably, drilling teams noted each hole ended in mineralization, indicating significant potential for further expansion in all directions.

First Atlantic Nickel CEO Adrian Smith commented, "RPM hole four confirms the significant scale and consistent presence of high-quality awaruite mineralization at the RPM zone. Intersecting 402 metres of continuous, large-grain awaruite in a 400-metres step-out, ending in mineralization, is a clear indication of the system's potential. With phase 2 fully funded and permitted, we are eager to continue expanding this exciting discovery."

Mining industry analysts have observed awaruite offers a way to enhance North America's domestic critical minerals supply chain. Unlike conventional nickel sources, mining companies can process awaruite into high-grade concentrates exceeding 60% nickel content through magnetic processing and simple floatation without the need for smelting, roasting, or high-pressure acid leaching. The development of awaruite resources is crucial, given China's control in the global nickel market.

