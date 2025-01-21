First Nations and Impact Assessment Agency finalize terms for regional assessment in Ring of Fire

Fifteen First Nation groups and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada have finalized terms of reference for the conduct of the regional assessment in the Ring of Fire Area in the far north of Northern Ontario. First Nations in the region refer to the region as Kawana 'bi 'kag.

This marks yet another announcement on the long journey in securing Indigenous support for developing the mineral-rich region located in the James Bay lowlands, which is about 540 km northeast of Thunder Bay. The federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is calling the move a “milestone,” but some mining observers are privately skeptical about the move.

This latest step will involve the formation of a working group involving the federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and community members from 15 First Nations in the region. However, according to the Impact Assessment Agency’s own data, the working group will submit its final report within 30 months from now. This represents two and a half calendar years of waiting that some observers in the mining world are concerned about.

The terms set out how the co-led regional assessment will provide information on the impacts of any potential future development. In this case, it will also examine the potential environmental, health, social and economic effects, and benefits of any future development in the Ring of Fire region. Regional assessments are studies conducted in areas of existing projects or anticipated development.

The working group is composed of community members of the following First Nations: Matawa and Mushkegowuk Councils: Aroland First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation, Missanabie Cree First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, Webequie First Nation, and Weenusk First Nation

The working group will prepare a report which will contain a description of the information collected during the conduct phase and the results of those findings. The working group will then submit its finalized report to the chiefs of all First Nation partners and the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Industry observers have noted the region possesses $60 billion worth of nickel, chromite, and other minerals. Those same observers concluded the deposits are substantial enough to support mining operations for a hundred years. However, are we any closer to building mines in a region that former Treasury Board President Tony Clement once called Ontario’s equivalent of the Alberta oilsands? Despite the discovery of chromite and nickel back in 2007, the region still lacks sufficient all-season road infrastructure to get ore out and a few private proponents have been unable to secure widespread First Nation support.

Many mining industry insiders and investors, however, are privately skeptical about whether this move will lead to lasting support for the mineral development. The Ring of Fire project has been set by many failed attempts at securing Indigenous support and has been the source of conflict between the Ontario government and Ottawa. The previous Ontario Liberal government released a regional framework agreement between the province and nine Matawa chiefs in 2014. However, those efforts at talks stalled and eventually failed due to lack of agreement.

The new Progressive Conservative government abandoned this approach in 2019 when it yielded no discernible results. The Ford government has pledged $1 billion towards infrastructure for the project. In October 2024, Northern Ontario Business reported the Ontario government was still waiting “for a sign from Ottawa that it’s willing to match a long-standing provincial commitment to provide $1 billion for environmental assessments, roadbuilding, powerlines, broadband and community infrastructure for the Ring of Fire area.”

Thus far, only one project in the Ring of Fire is advanced enough. Wyloo – an Australia-based mining company - has plans to begin mining nickel at its Eagle’s Nest deposit by 2027.

More information about the regional assessment can be obtained at www.canada.ca/en/impact-assessment-agency.html.